Scammers claim to be with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scammers claiming to represent the sheriff’s office.

A number of victims have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, using current employee names.

The scammers say that they have warrants for the victims arrest for missing Jury Duty, failing to appear for something important or that they have won a large cash reward.

They then tell the victims to send them money via Green Dot cards, Money Gram, Cash App, or other means.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office states that if someone is claiming to be from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and is requesting money, hang up, then call ACSO at (803) 648-6811 to verify the request.

The Sheriff’s Office does NOT collect money, credit card information, or payment of any kind over the phone.

