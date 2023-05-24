AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) The Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site (SRS), has donated $5,000 to the Savannah River Site Heritage Foundation.

SRMC Chief Administrative Officer Mark Barth presented the check to Foundation founder Walt Joseph. The Savannah River Site Museum operates with the guidance of the SRS Heritage Foundation and is located in downtown Aiken at 224 Laurens St. SW, Aiken.

The SRS Museum preserves and interprets the history of SRS.

Barth says “Savannah River Mission Completion is proud to be part of the unique, historic, and scientific legacy of SRS, and the stories that will live in perpetuity because the museum exists.”

The SRS Museum was established to preserve and interpret the technical and scientific achievements, social impacts, and ecological accomplishments of the site.

The museum operates in collaboration with the Aiken County Historical Museum and with the guidance of the SRS Heritage Foundation, who provided the building by Aiken County in 2015.