AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Traffic lights are out and detours are in place in southside Aiken due to a downed power line.

We’re told traffic lights on Silver Bluff Road from Pine Long Road to Dougherty Road are out.

There are also reports of power outages in the immediate area.

Road closures will be at Hitchcock Pkwy and Oriole St, Silver Bluff Rd and Old Towne and Pine Log Rd near Kroger heading towards the bypass for most of Thursday night.

You’re asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.