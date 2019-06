NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A portion of E. Buena Vista Avenue in North Augusta will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Officials say the closure is due to “slope failure.”

An emergency repair will start and E. Buena Vista between Barton Rd and Beasley Ave will be closed for at least the next two months.

See map for failure location and detour information.

The closure will be in effect starting at 12 p.m. on June 26.