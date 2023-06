AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Aiken County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Piper Road in Ridge Spring, South Carolina about 6:30 a.m.

Aiken County Coroner, Darryl Ables, is headed to the scene. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.