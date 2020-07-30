Pedego Electric Bikes of Aiken charity bike wash

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Pedego Electric Bikes of Aiken are gearing up to hold a charity bike wash.

The event takes place Saturday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shop located at 4019 Pavilion Pass in the Village at Woodside.

The event is being held to raise money for cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center.

You can have your bike washed for just $20 and be provided with refreshments while you wait.

“This is a great opportunity to get your bike cleaned and meet other Pedego and bicycle enthusiasts,” said Freeman Coleman, the shop manager for Pedego Aiken. “Even more important, it’s a chance to help a worthy cause. We charge $20 for the wash and refreshments, and we give $20 of that to Paceline.”

Later this year, Paceline will hold their main event bike ride on October 24th. Because electric bikes are allowed, Pedego Aiken is forming a Paceline team. Participants can choose to ride 25, 45 or 100 miles.

Be sure to check out Pedego’s website for more details by clicking HERE

