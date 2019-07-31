Oremus, Padgett advance to runoff for South Carolina House District 84 seat

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Small business owners Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett, both Republicans, advanced to a runoff for South Carolina’s House District 84 seat during Tuesday’s Special Election, according to scvotes.org.

Melissa Oremus, a graduate of Midland Valley High School and USC-Aiken who currently owns several small businesses, including Bisquecuts & Glazy, received the most votes on Tuesday, earning 30.94% of the 2,259 total votes.

Late Tuesday night she thanked supporters in a Facebook post.

STATEMENT ON TONIGHT'S RESULTSWhen this campaign started, folks outside the district told me there would only be… Posted by Melissa Oremus for SC House District 84 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Oremus will be joined in the runoff by Alvin Padgett, a graduate of Aiken High School who now owns Palmetto Tire & Brake Center in Warrenville. Padgett received 23.37% of Tuesday’s vote.

Padgett addressed supporters in a video posted on his Facebook page Tuesday night.

Thanks to everyone who turned out to vote today. We couldn’t have made it this far without your help. Let’s do it again in two weeks! Posted by Alvin Padgett for SC House of Representatives District 84 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin and Ralph Gunter were eliminated from the race with Tuesday’s vote.

Oremus and Padgett will face each other in a runoff on Tuesday, August 13th. The District 84 seat became vacant after the death of Ronnie Young in May.