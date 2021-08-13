One woman dead after collision on Jefferson Davis at Sudlow Lake Road in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal accident on the Aiken-Augusta Highway in Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has identified the victim as 41-year-old Veatrice Arrington of Waynesboro, Georgia.

The accident happened Friday just before 1 p.m.

The Coroner tells us Arrington was driving a 2018 Hyundai north on Jefferson Davis Highway when she attempted to turn left onto Sudlow Lake Road.

She reportedly drove into the path of an oncoming 2010 Ford sedan, causing the car to crash into the passenger side of her Hyundai.

Ables says that Arrington was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She died at the scene of the accident from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the Ford sedan was not injured.