AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Aiken County.

It happened Wednesday night around 9:00 pm on Croft Mill Road and Edgefield Highway.

Investigators say the motorcycle driver was heading north on Croft Mill Road when they drifted off the the roadway and crashed. They died at the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released.