AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision that happened on Old Tory Trail near Gracelyn Farm Road, which is 6 miles east of Aiken.

The accident happened at 11:44 A.M. on Thursday, August 4th.

According to the South Carolina HIghway Patrol, Gary Todd, 70, of Graniteville, SC, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger and traveling south on Old Tory Trail where he ran off the road to the right causing the vehicle to overturn.

Officers on the scene say that Todd was the only person in the motor vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Todd was transported to the Aiken Regional Medical Center, and that is where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No autopsy has been scheduled, and a toxicology analysis is pending according to the Coroner’s Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.