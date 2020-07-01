One person dead after motorcycle accident on Old Jackson Hwy in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal accident in Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables tells us the accident happened Wednesday around noon on the 900 block of Old Jackson Highway.

The crash involved a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Thomas E. Redwine of Jackson, S.C.

We’re told Redwind was travelling southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the right side of the road, crashing into the woods.

Redwind was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been sent to Newberry for an autopsy.

