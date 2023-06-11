AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:26 pm on Interstate 20 at mile marker 35.

A 2014 Kia Optima was traveling East on I-20, ran left off the road in the median, struck a tree and burst into flames.

The driver died on the scene and there were no additional passengers.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy will take place in Newberry.

The Coroner’s Office states that they are working with South Carolina Highway Patrol to continue the investigation.