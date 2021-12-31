One found dead in Weaver Street house fire in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal house fire in Aiken County.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 100 block of Weaver Street on Thursday just before 6:30 p.m.

Once there, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, crews found the body of a deceased individual inside the home.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has not yet identified the victim. Their body will be autopsied Monday in Newberry.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

