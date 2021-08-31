One arrested, two wanted in murder on Aldrich Street in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing to search for two suspects involved in a murder on Aldrich Street.

August 18th at 10:45 pm, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of Aldrich Street and Schroder Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Earnest S. Croft with a gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene by public safety officers and was later pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

After further investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Dontell Daniel Harling. He is being charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Jerome Wise is wanted for Murder in connection with this incident. A third suspect is believed to be involved but investigators have yet to identify them.

If you have any information, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.