NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Attempted Murder suspect is behind bars.

22-year-old Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, was arrested March 16th for an alleged shooting that happened earlier in the month.

The incident left two people injured on Liberty Hill Road March 8th.

Dunbar is charged with:

Charge: Assault / Attempted Murder

Case #: 23-015723 Disposition: OPEN Bond: $60,000.00 Charge: Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Case #: 22-031014 Disposition: OPEN Bond: $2,125.00 Charge: Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Case #: 21-019442 Disposition: OPEN Bond: $465.00 Charge: Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Case #: 23-015723 Disposition: OPEN Bond: $5,000.00

He remains in the Aiken County Jail.