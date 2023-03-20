NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Attempted Murder suspect is behind bars.

22-year-old Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, was arrested March 16th for an alleged shooting that happened earlier in the month.

The incident left two people injured on Liberty Hill Road March 8th.

Dunbar is charged with:

Charge: Assault / Attempted Murder
       Case #: 23-015723       Disposition: OPEN       Bond: $60,000.00
    Charge: Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
       Case #: 22-031014       Disposition: OPEN       Bond: $2,125.00
    Charge: Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
       Case #: 21-019442       Disposition: OPEN       Bond: $465.00
    Charge: Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
       Case #: 23-015723       Disposition: OPEN       Bond: $5,000.00

He remains in the Aiken County Jail.