New art exhibition opens at Aiken Center of the Arts

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Center of the Arts is having an art exhibition running from February 17th through March 24th.

It’s a free event that’s open to the public and features several artists.

Christina Laurel will be featured in their main gallery. She’s a paper artist that creates 3 dimensional and 2 dimensional art with a Japanese aesthetic.

The Aiken Artist Guild Gallery will feature art from Lytha Nicholson Coleman, and Agnes Unger. Both artists are members of the local Aiken Artist Guild.

The Brooks Gallery will highlight art from Aiken Intermediate School. It will feature 2 dimensional Giacometti inspired sculptures.