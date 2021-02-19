Missing | Missing Aiken man last seen at Days Inn on Columbia Highway North

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

24-year-old Anthony Tyrone Bryant Jr. was last seen on on New Years Eve, December 31 at the Days Inn on the 2600 block of Columbia Highway North in Aiken.

His family reported him missing on February 11.

Bryant is described as being 5’11”, 192 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 803-648-6811

You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000.