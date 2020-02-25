Lucy Heath heading to D.C. after winning Aiken County Spelling Bee

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Top student spellers from across Aiken County gathered Monday night at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School to earn a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.



The champion, Lucy Heath, an 8th grader, who attends Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School, won the competition with the word duress. She will now be headed to Washington, D.C. to compete.



The twelve competitors in this year’s Aiken County Spelling Bee featured students from fifth to eight grade representing ten different schools.



Amentum, Savannah River Remediation, and The Aiken Standard sponsored this year’s event.