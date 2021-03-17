Local organizations looking for donations for animals

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Animals like these are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of them were dropped off by their owners and others just haven’t had the opportunity to find their forever homes.

“Since the pandemic started, it’s half of it what it normally is before the pandemic, so I think we’re averaging between 12,13, maybe 15 adoptions a week when we normally would do 30-40 adoptions a week,” said Bobby Arthurs, manager of the Aiken County animal shelter.

In the past year, workers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter have struggled to get animals to new homes.

“We weren’t even open to the public, so we had to put our heads together and see how we were going to get through this,” said Arthurs.

At one point the shelter could no longer take in any more animals or transfer them to other shelters.

Arthurs says, “when the pandemic hit we were seeing that there was an increase in animals coming into the shelter and there was a freeze on the outcome which is the animals leaving out through adoptions they also shut down the transfers the northern shelters weren’t allowing any animals to travel up north.”

And more people had to give up their animals because of the pandemic.

“Yes we have had people losing their jobs, moving, and having to leave their homes because they didn’t have a job,” said Arthurs.

When shelters experience an influx of animals, they have to find ways to clear space, which could involve euthanasia.

“We were not putting our animals down, friends of the animal shelter, FOTAS, and the Aiken county government no way was going to allow that to happen,” said Arthurs.

City leaders along with organizers from the animal shelter started the curbside adoptions, and while those efforts did increase adoptions, there’s still little room left at those shelters and not as many resources. Now the Georgia Southern Alumni Network is stepping in to help.

The organization is hosting a drive-thru donation, where you can drop off any toys or food. It’s on Saturday, March 20th outside of Television Park. The drop-off will run from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

“They need everything, they need dog beds, they need cat litter, they need food, for dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies,” said Rachel Rhodes, director of the Georgia Southern Alumni Network.

You can also help by making monetary donations to FOTAS, a non profit organization.