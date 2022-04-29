AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A small church is making a big impact in Aiken County.

“We want to bless our community here in Aiken County,” Unity Outreach Pastor Eder Herrera said.

Unity Outreach Church hosts a food distribution every Tuesday and Friday.

Through a partnership with Golden Harvest and donations from grocery stores they are able to reach more than a hundred families each week.

Natalie Louis said the pantry is a big help to her and the community.

“It’s a blessing not only to me, but other people in this community because I’m pretty sure without places like this a lot of us would probably go hungry,” Louis said.

It’s not just food, the pantry also provides also provide hygiene products, over the counter medication, baby food and formula.

“Formula, shampoo, deodorant, it ranges. Whatever the grocery stores has we pretty much have it depending on what the stores gives us, but there’s always a variety,” Unity Outreach Church Co – pastor Chalise Herrera said.

Pastor Herera said with inflation and rising food costs they’ve seen even more people use the pantry.

“We hear stories about they’re dependent on this food pantry and if we close they don’t know how they’re going to make it month to month, so we see the increase of people coming and we’re glad that they’re finding out that we’re here because we don’t want anyone to go hungry,” Herrera said.

He hopes to see that continue.

“It’s a blessing for us to be here and we want to continue to bless the people of Aiken County.”

Food Pantry is located at 188 School St. Warrenville, SC