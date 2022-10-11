Warrenville, S.C. (WJBF) – Beginning Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, Langley Pond will be closed for annual pond maintenance.

During this closure, the gates on the spillway will be exercised and opened to safely allow the lowering of the pond water level.

While the pond water level is low, officials will be performing a dam inspection, checking for any debris at the spillway, and removing nuisance alligator weed vegetation at several locations on Langley Pond.

They expect Langley Pond to be closed for approximately 6 weeks due to the time it takes to safely lower and raise the pond water level and maintain downstream levels below the dam on Horse Creek.

Langley Pond Park, including all trails, disc golf holes, playground, and all land based amenities will remain open during pond maintenance.

As stated, this is a closure that happens annually at Langley Pond and always has.

Many new park patrons may be unaware or long time visitors may have forgotten.

Officials will make notifications once the pond returns to full pool.