Kennedy Middle School Assistant Principal has died

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Sad news to report out of Aiken County. The assistant principal of Kennedy Middle School has passed away.

Sunday the sudden death of Jeff Harting was announced.

Monday, there will be counselors on hand for faculty and staff.

Harting worked at Kennedy Middle for 10 years to include being a teacher.

We’ll pass on the funeral arrangements as soon as they are announced.

The school released the following statement:

We are heavyhearted as a school district family upon learning of the unexpected passing of Kennedy Middle School Assistant Principal Jeff Harting. We send all of our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Harting’s wife and their three children, his family and friends, and the Kennedy Middle School community of faculty, students, and staff. Mr. Harting will always be remembered as a passionate educator and administrator who placed the needs of others ahead of his own. Counselors are on site today at Millbrook Baptist Church with the Kennedy Middle staff and are available to provide support services to Kennedy Middle employees, students, and families.

Kennedy Middle School also released the following statement: