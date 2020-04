WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

44-year-old Tiffany Gibson of Warrenville was last seen on March 29th.

She was officially reported missing on April 6th.

Gibson is described as being 5’04” and 170lbs.

If you have any information, please call 803-642-7740