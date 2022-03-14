AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is hosting its inaugural Teddy Bear Family Picnic on Sunday, May 1st.

The event takes place on the lawn at Rye Patch, located at 100 Berrie Road, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The Teddy Bear Family Picnic is a day to celebrate Moms and will feature plenty of fun activities for the family.

Be sure to bring your own blanket and your favorite stuffed animal.

The event will provide a boxed lunch from “A Stellar Kitchen,” a craft for the whole family, and KW Photography will be there to capture all of the memories.

Registration is $5 per person and opens March 21, 2022, at Odell Weeks Activities Center and

Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be inside the Rye Patch Reception Center.