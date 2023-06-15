AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The city of Aiken is notifying the public with a notice regarding the Hotel Aiken façade and sidewalk closures.

The City of Aiken Design Review Board on May 22, 2023 issued a certificate of appropriateness to remove the awnings and portico, and perform a soft clean to the exterior of the Hotel Aiken located at 235 Richland Avenue West.

According to the city, These features have been reviewed by historic preservation consultants who found the features are not original and do not contribute to the overall structure.

Work to remove these damaged elements and clean the building exterior will take place on June 21 and June 22, 2023.

The sidewalks will be blocked or coned off between 101 Laurens St NW and 235 Richland Avenue West between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during this time while work is taking place.

For more information on this project and other downtown development.