AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Horse Creek is currently under a soft lockdown based on advisement from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department due to their investigation of an individual in the general area.

A Facebook post states: During a soft lockdown, students will be housed within the building until the lockdown is lifted. If your student is tardy this morning, please do not try to use the car line; make sure you park and walk them directly into the building. We will notify you via robocall and email again once the lockdown is lifted.

Captain Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, says they are looking for a suspect who ran from deputies off of Amanda Court.

He said he doesn’t consider them armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.