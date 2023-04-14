AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – There will be a celebration of the grand opening of United Way of Aiken County’s new office Friday, April 14th, starting at 11:30 a.m. at 159 Morgan St NW in Aiken, SC 29801.

Community stakeholders will join United Way of Aiken County in celebration of the grand opening of their new office building.

Those registered are encouraged to drop by anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a tour of the office and a lunch of hotdogs and hamburgers.

The Ribbon Cutting and brief program will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Registration is required.

Click here to register.