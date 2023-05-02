NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A street in North Augusta is partially blocked due to a gas leak.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety along with Dominion Energy are on Walnut Lane near Walmart on Edgefield Road attempting to stop the leak.

According to NADPS, a gas line was hit near the LEO at Augusta Commons apartment complex.

There are no injuries and no evacuations are needed, but residents to the apartment complex entering and exiting the complex are being diverted through Stephens Farm Lane.