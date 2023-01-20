NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety (NAPS) was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving former Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson and a female at North Augusta High School.

Upon learning of these allegations on December 16th, 2022, NAPS immediately began an investigation and suspended Officer Wilson that same day.

Due to the possible criminal nature of the complaint, North Augusta Public Safety notified SLED to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Wilson resigned from Public Safety.

He began his employment as a Public Safety Officer February 2, 2022 and resigned on December 19, 2022.