AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a fire at a local landfill, Wednesday.

Aiken County Dispatch says that Aiken County fire crews, DOT and Forestry responded to the fire at a private landfill on Connector Road.

We’re told the fire is under control.

Dispatch confirms that the fire is at a private location along the same road as Aiken County Solid Waste and that multiple units are on scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire.