Fight at Aiken Circle K under investigation

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A fight at a Circle K Thursday night in Aiken is being investigated by the authorities.

The fight happened at the Circle K at 2948 Whiskey Road.

In the video making rounds on social media, a man and a teen are having what looks to be a “stressful” conversation, when at some point, the man punches the teen in the face.

The two have been identified as 44-year-old Paul Osborn and 18-year-old Keyshawn Shoultz.

The family of Shoultz has spoken with an investigator and are looking to press charges on Osborn for the incident.

According to witnesses at the scene, the two got into a shouting match regarding the truck Shoultz was driving.

Investigators are looking at the videos circulating on social media as well as surveillance video from the Circle K.

The original incident report stated the “pair engaged in mutual combat”, but another report is expected to be generated.