Father and son found dead in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a father and son in Graniteville.

Around 5:19 P.M. the ACSO was called to a residence on the 100 block of Joy St. after neighbors found 53-year-old Kenneth R. Key and 19-year-old Kenneth H. Key in the home. The initial investigation showed no signs of foul play.

Their bodies will be autopsied in Newberry, South Carolina. There is no other information available at this time.