Fatal motorcycle accident on Rainbow Falls Road

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A motorcycle accident on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:00 pm Tuesday, 85-year-old Alvin Lunsford and a passenger were in a Chevy Suburban driving north on Rainbow Falls Rd. near I-20 when a motorcyclist traveling south went left of center and struck the Chevy.

Lunsford and the passenger were both wearing seatbelts and were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

This accident is still under investigation at this time.

