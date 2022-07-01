AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that left an Aiken man dead.

The incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 12:52 A.M. on the 800 block of Laurens Street near Beams Road.

An Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer discovered the victim deceased on Laurens Street. Evidence at the scene suggested the victim was struck by a side-by-side all terrain vehicle. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Michale A. Jackson.

Jackson will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry.

The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are continuing the investigation.