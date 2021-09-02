Fatal accident on Wrights Mill Road in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old bicyclist who died in an accident on Wrights Mill Rd. at Rushton Rd. Thursday.

28-year-old Jonathan Crumbly was traveling on Rushton Rd. when he ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2021 Toyota Highlander that was traveling on Wrights Rd.

Crumbly was transported to AUMC where he was pronounced dead at 4:04 pm. He died of blunt force injuries. Toxicology analysis is pending.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

