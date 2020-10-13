Excessive Aiken Fire Service Fees no longer an issue for non-city residents

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County residents not living within Aiken city limits will no longer have to pay the Fire Service Fee rates voted upon by the Aiken City Council in June, according to Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh – and, if already paid, those fees will show up as a billed credit in future billing statements.

WJBF covered this story last week and found that recently some residents were shocked to open their monthly bill and find Fire Service Fees far more expensive than expected.

The new rate charges that took place in July for non-City residents rose the old rate to a minimum of $12 a month, or $144 annually, and a maximum of $45 a month, or $540 annually. For some residents, though, the new rate changes resulted in bills included several months of fees that combined in excess of $100.’

Bedenbaugh says that last night the city council and mayor decided to bring the ordinance back to the decision-making table with instructions for the council to decide upon a new, less expensive rate structure at the November City Council meeting.

Bedenbaugh confirmed that the council had received a lot of feedback after bills began to be mailed out.

Those who have already paid will find those payments showing up as a billed credit in future statements. Those who have yet to pay do not have to, according to the City Manager, after this most recent decision by the City Council.

