AIKEN Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has claimed the life of an Aiken man.

45-year-old Kevin Winburn of Wire Rd., Aiken was pronounced dead at his residence at 12:23 this morning from at least one gunshot wound.

Mr. Winburn will be autopsied in Newberry, SC, tomorrow morning.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

No word on motive or suspect.