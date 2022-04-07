AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after a fatal house fire in Aiken.

The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of Reid Drive, Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

Firefighters discovered the deceased victim inside near the front door.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables has identified the victim as 75-year-old Alease Oliphant, the owner of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)

