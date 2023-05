AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of a trailer fire in Gloverville.

Emergency services were dispatched to the 200 block of Church Street just after 7 p.m.

Initially, calls reported that someone could be inside.

Luckily, no one was inside of the home at the time and there are no reported injuries.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for details as they become available.