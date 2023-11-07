AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A big anniversary celebration for an Aiken Company. Dozens gathered last week at Newberry Hall to celebrate ConceptHR’s 25th anniversary.

“It’s been 25 years, we started in Aiken in 1998 with just one employee and we’ve grown over 300 clients in 39 states for 25 years. So I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished and we’ve got a lot of clients here today. It’s a special moment for us,” said CEO, Tim Carpenter.

“It is extremely special, I came to work for them in 2000, worked for them for nine years, then they offered me a partnership and it’s hard to believe that we’ve been doing this for 25 years,” said CFO, Ginger Henson.

The payroll company is thankful for all of the employees that helped them over the years, and they also appreciate the community as well.

“I could not be more grateful for the support from the Aiken community, from our employees to our clients, it means the world to us and we just want to give it back to them,” said Henson.

“All I can say is from the bottom of all of our hearts thank you so much, we could not do it without you, you’re the reason we exist. We can think of our first client that was just great friends and said yeah, I’ll take a chance on you,” said COO, Chad Matthews.

One of the attendees that stood out was professional golfer Kevin Kisner.

“Well we thought it made sense, I’ve known Tim and the carpenter family for a long time and love his business and I’m so proud of them for being successful for 25 years. I think it’s admirable that any company can make it to be so successful,” said Kisner.

ConceptHR is thankful for all of the support that they’ve received all of these years.

“It just means so much to us. We started off as a small company and now we’re one of the largest Payroll HR companies in the state of South Carolina, it’s just incredible.