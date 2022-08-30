GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Dog owners of Aiken County are being invited out for a community dog walk.

People are being asked to bring their leashed dogs to the Aiken County Recreation Center, for a nice, fall morning walk.

Friends from the Animal Shelter-FOTAS Aiken, will be onsite with adoptable pets, and there will be free dog treat bags from Downtown Dog while supplies lasts.

Anyone walking is also being asked to consider bringing donations for FOTAS . Donation examples include cat and dog food, kitten and puppy food, puppy and kitten milk replacements, blankets, towels, and paper towels.

The event is happening on October 1st, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Graniteville.