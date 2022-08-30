AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The city of Aiken is keeping its residents up to date.

The city held the 17th annual State of the Community event on Tuesday. Hundreds of attendees heard from three community leaders on three very different subjects tying to Aiken’s economy and growth.

Part of the discussion was over the progress being made on the $50 million Advanced Manufacturing Collaborate, its purpose, and what it would mean for the future of Aiken’s economy. The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborate is currently under construction on the USC Aiken campus.

The community also got an update on plutonium settlement money. Aiken County will reportedly receive more than $168 million, or 30% of $525 million, from the federal government’s settlement with the state over plutonium storage.

“They secured 168-million-850-thousand dollars for projects through Aiken County from the South Carolina plutonium settlement funds,” said David Jameson, President and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, “Aiken County citizens will benefit from the catalytic impact of your efforts to many, many years.”

Other items on the agenda include future plans for rural healthcare in Aiken, and plans to better the gateway to Aiken along Exit 22 and the need for private investors.