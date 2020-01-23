City of Aiken prioritizes community health and wellness with the addition of a fitness court

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – On Saturday, February 1st, the City of Aiken will unveil its newest quality of life addition at Generations Park, a sleek and modern outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app. This capital project is a featured part of an initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partner with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.



Last year, the City of Aiken and dozens of other select recipients from around the country were awarded a $30,000 grant from NFC to help support the program. In addition to grant funding, a city match contributed to make the project possible in Aiken.

“On October 22nd 2018 Aiken City Council signed a resolution to implement construction of an outdoor fitness court at Generations Park”, said Jessica Campbell, Director of Parks, Recreation, & Tourism. “We are excited to be able to make fitness free to the community and challenge everyone to get outside and be active!”

The new Fitness Court® at Generations Park is an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages in mind, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels. New users can also download the free Fitness Court App — a coach-in-your-pocket style platform — that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness ecosystem. The Fitness Court App, entitled “Fitness Court”, is available for iOS and Android.

National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012 hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs. There are currently 100 active Fitness Court locations across the country, and the Campaign will reach a total of 250 cities and schools by the end of 2020.

“The Fitness Court builds community while being fun to use”, said Campbell. “Join the Launch Party where we will showcase the Fitness Court with a ribbon cutting and exercise demonstrations!”



Residents are invited to attend an Opening Day Launch Event on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 AM to try the Fitness Court® and learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming. For more information contact the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at 642-7631.

