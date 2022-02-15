City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department announces the return of Story Time Program

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department has announced the return of “Story Time.”

The reading program literacy in the communities youth. This years theme will highlight the importance of using your imagination, bravery, friendship, and more.

The Spring season begins on Tuesday, March 1st at 4pm, and continues every Tuesday afternoon in March, April, and May.

“Story Time” is free to attend and is held on the grounds of Rye Patch located at 100 Berrie Rd.

Parents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, or blanket; snacks and drinks are welcome.

Families will receive a free book for each reading session, and families are also encouraged to bring used books from home to help stock the Little Free Library in Hopelands Gardens.

In the event of inclement weather, “Story Time” will be held inside the Rye Patch Reception Center.