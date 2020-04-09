City of Aiken extends COVID-19 measures and procedures

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken has announced plans to extend measures and procedures regarding the spread of COVID-19.

These measures will be in effect through May 3rd, 2020.

All city buildings are currently closed to the public. This includes all city meetings held at the Municipal Building. The City encourages citizens to conduct city business via mail, online, utilization of the drive-thru, or over the telephone to minimize person-to-person contact. The online payment convenience fee has been waived for credit card payments only. City utilities will suspend shut-off of service for any reason [except for shut-offs due to utility repairs]

All non-essential activities [licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues, and scheduled tournaments] are canceled or suspended, and recreation buildings, park playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf courses, picnic shelters and fitness courts will be closed to the public. The use of walking trails and passive open space will remain available for use; however, trail users are encouraged not to group with other users, and maintain a safe 6ft distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Basic City functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, pick up of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs, and landscaping.

