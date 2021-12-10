Christmas in Hopelands returns for its 30th anniversary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – “Christmas in Hopelands” is back for its 30th anniversary.

Last year, the event had to be scaled back due to COVID; but this year it’s back with its full program.

“We’re very excited to have our full program again with entertainment, refreshments, hot cocoa, and cookies. It’s complimentary, family friendly…so it’s a great event for the kids and the whole family,” said recreation program coordinator, Amber Coffey.

This is a walk-through event with over two miles of twinkling lights and displays.

Santa will be there on select nights. There will also be crafts for the kids and musical entertainment.

“If you have been here before, this is a tradition you will want to continue. If you have never been here before, this is a tradition you will want to start with your family. You are going to create memories that are going to last a lifetime,” said Coffey.

The event runs from Saturday, December 11th through the 23rd from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There is complimentary parking at their Citizens Park location. Shuttles will be there to take you to the event.