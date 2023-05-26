AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Friends of the (Aiken County) Animal Shelter (FOTAS) is hosting a book signing event for Colton & Casey Mason’s first printing of “I Just Want to Snuggle” this Saturday, May 27th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The children’s book is about Cooper, the dog they adopted from the County Shelter in 2020.

Cooper with his humans First two pages of “I Just Want To Snuggle” Cooper at the shelter in 2020 Cover of “I Just Want To Snuggle”

Cooper will be there with Casey. Books will be available for purchase at the event. A portion of the proceeds from book sales during the month of May and at this event will be donated to FOTAS.

Following the book signing, from 1:00 to 4:30, a special adoption event will be held during which fees will be waived.

For more information about this Saturday’s event, contact the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537, then choose option three. To see adoptable pets, click here.