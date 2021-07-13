Boil water advisories for Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken’s Engineering and Utilities Department put out an alert today that the water main located on Varden Drive has been turned off to make repairs to an issue that a DOT contractor caused. The Parkway South Apartments on Varden Drive are currently experiencing an interruption to water service.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Once service is restored, a Boil Water Advisory will be in effect. Check back with the Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department Facebook page for updates.

Meanwhile, outside of New Ellenton, Oak Hill subdivision is currently without water as a line break is being repaired, according to Water Operator David Bryant. Roughly 100 homes are affected by the line break. Bryant said that, once water is restored, residents will have a mandatory “Boil Water Advisory” in place for an indefinite amount of time.

Residents are being advised to turn off their water heaters, to not drink or use the water for brushing teeth, and to keep children away from the taps.

Residents of the city of New Ellenton do not have a water advisory in place, according to the New Ellenton Commission of Public Works, as Oak Hill’s water system works off its own wells and is not part of New Ellenton city water.

The Oak Hill water lines have to completely cleared before the clock can even start ticking on a “Boil Water Advisory,” meaning that regular water service with verifiably clean water will not be restored for at least another day.