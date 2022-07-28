WINDSOR, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an individual found inside a burned car.

On Thursday, July 28 just before 10 a.m., Aiken County Deputies responded to the scene of a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road.

That’s approximately one mile off of Williston Road in Windsor.

Inside the burned vehicle, investigators found the burned remains of an unidentified individual.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables states that, due to the extent of the burns, the victim could not be immediately identified.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Newberry on Friday.

No further details have been released.

