Black Friday comes early in Aiken this weekend

Henry, a white and brown mixed breed, has spent most of his life on a chain. He is now looking for the love he deserves and is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – Before the arrival of Black Friday, Friends of the (Aiken County) Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are hosting a special adoption event this weekend that will include adoption specials and a gift with every adoption.

During the special event taking place this Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., dogs and puppies will be available for $35 to loving homes; cats and kittens just $10.

The shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Weekly hours are 11:00 to 5:00 Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11:00 to 7:00 on Tuesday and Thursday; and 11:00 to 4:30 on Saturday. For more information, contact the shelter at (803) 642-1537